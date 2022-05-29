BENTON HARBOR – Lake Michigan College’s Admissions Department will host an information night on the LMC Promise free tuition program at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, in Room 1304 in the Todd Center on its Benton Harbor Campus, 2755 E. Napier Ave.
The one-hour event includes a presentation about the program and offers new and returning students a chance to ask questions.
LMC Promise, a free tuition program for both new and returning students, begins in Fall 2022. The last-dollar program covers tuition costs of eligible students who are in-district high school graduates through age 24. That means it pays the remaining tuition costs once other grants and scholarships have been applied.
The program is designed to meet the funding gap between high school graduation and eligibility for the Michigan Reconnect program at age 25.
“We created the LMC Promise to address the needs of both local employers and the underemployed,” LMC President Dr. Trevor Kubatzke said.
To register for the free information session and learn more about LMC Promise, including eligibility requirements, visit lakemichigancollege.edu/promise.
Contact LMC Admissions with questions by email at admissions@lakemichigancollege.edu or call/text 269-927-8626.