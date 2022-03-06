BENTON HARBOR – Lake Michigan College will host campus tours from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 12, and Saturday, May 7 at its Benton Harbor location, 2755 E. Napier Ave.
LMC's Admissions Department will talk about student resources and the more than 75 academic programs during each campus tour, as well as answer questions about tuition costs and financial aid. With the recently announced LMC Promise, many students within LMC's district, without a college degree, will have the opportunity to receive free tuition for the 2022-23 academic year and beyond.
"We're very excited to host students on campus with the knowledge that a lot of them will get free tuition for the 2022-23 academic year," LMC's Director of Admissions and Recruitment Caroline Tubbs said. "This is the time students can explore their options for the coming fall, and we're happy to offer them the opportunity to learn about LMC and how affordable we are."
If a student does not meet the age range to receive the LMC Promise, the Reconnect tuition program is available for students age 25 and older. Students still in high school may enroll in LMC's Early College programs.
Each tour begins at 1 p.m. in the Todd Center. Registered participants should arrive at 12:45 p.m. Students planning to attend college during the 2022 Spring semester, or 2022-23 academic year are encouraged to register.
Prospective students can also visit Lake Michigan College's YouTube Channel for a video tour of the Benton Harbor campus.
To schedule a tour, visit lakemichigancollege.edu/visit and click the "Sign Up ForATour" button. Individual students and school groups can also schedule their visit by contacting the LMC Admissions Department by texting or calling 269-927-8626 or emailing admissions@lakemichigancollege.edu.