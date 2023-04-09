BENTON HARBOR — Lake Michigan College has launched the Red Hawks Rise Summer Bridge Program to help 2023 graduating high school seniors and other incoming students prepare for college life at LMC.
The free, 18-day, non-residential program provides students with college readiness guidance, assessment and instruction in math, reading, and writing.
“Red Hawks Rise is a fun, interactive program to assist first-time college students make the transition to college,” said Beth Lehner, Lake Michigan College Life Skills Faculty and Red Hawks Rise coordinator. “Students will participate in introductory college knowledge sessions, explore career options through mini-tours, and become comfortable with admissions and financial aid. Breakfast is provided daily, and students will have a head start getting to know LMC faculty, staff, and other incoming students.”
The 5-week program, funded by the state of Michigan through the Michigan Community College Association, takes place 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday, June 19-July 20 (no classes July 3-4) on Lake Michigan College’s Benton Harbor Campus, 2755 E. Napier, Ave.
Students will:
Learn success strategies in an inclusive and supportive environment.
Improve study, time management, goal setting, and test-taking strategies.
Build confidence in math, reading, and writing skills, and take an in-depth placement assessment in college-level math and English classes.
Meet with financial aid staff, tutors, and advisors before classes begin.
Receive guidance identifying strengths in career and vocational opportunities.
Meet other new students and learn how to navigate life on campus.
“Not every student is equally prepared for college after high school, particularly after interruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lehner said. “Red Hawks Rise is meant for students who want extra time and help with learning how to be successful in college.”
Red Hawks Rise is free, with no costs for tuition or textbooks. Transportation assistance to get to and from the Benton Harbor Campus is also available.
“It’s a complete experience for students,” Lehner said. “Participants will explore and become comfortable with many areas on campus. Every student who completes the program will also receive a free laptop computer. Red Hawks Rise is meant to give students a true launching pad to start college.”
To register, students must complete the free online application at lake michigancollege.edu/rise by June 7. Space is limited. Students will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Once registered, students will receive confirmation from a program coordinator with further instructions.
For more information, email Beth Lehner, College Life Skills Faculty and Red Hawks Rise Coordinator, at elehner@lakemichigancollege.edu.