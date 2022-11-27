BENTON HARBOR — Employers in Southwest Michigan who are expanding or locating operations in the region will now have access to $500,000 of free training through Lake Michigan College and the Michigan New Jobs Training Program.
Designed as an economic development tool, this state program connects community colleges and employers who are creating new jobs that pay 175 percent of the state’s minimum wage, according to LMC President Dr. Trevor Kubatzke. Income taxes from new employees are used to pay for the cost of the training, providing a no-cost option for companies.
“This is another way that LMC is helping to build a talent pipeline for our community,” Kubatzki said. “Highly trained employees are critical to compete in today’s increasingly tough labor market. If an existing or new company is looking to expand, this is a creative way for companies to receive financial assistance to pay for customized training.”
Structured as a local program, Lake Michigan College will work directly with job creators to customize a training plan. There are no restrictions for employer size or industry, and funds can be used for a broad range of training needs, including vocational and skill services, adult education, job-related instruction, use of training facilities, training equipment and materials, full certificates, and degrees.
“Workforce issues are the number one driver for companies looking to expand or locate, and this is another tool we can utilize to build a strong and diverse economy in Michigan’s Great Southwest,” Cornerstone Alliance president and CEO Rob Cleveland said.
Market Van Buren Executive Director Zach Morris agreed.
“Having training dollars available is sometimes needed to close the deal or help our local companies expand,” he said. “It can lift a significant barrier and help our community grow.”
Companies and employers interested in learning more about the Michigan New Jobs Training Program at Lake Michigan College should contact Dr. Ken Flowers at 269-927- 4103 or flowers@lakemichigan college.edu, or Al Pscholka at 269-927-8140 or apscholka @lakemichigancollege. edu.