BENTON HARBOR — Women in Southwest Michigan can take advantage of free three-dimensional and four-dimensional ultrasound scans being offered at Lake Michigan College this month and in November.
The College’s Sonography program is seeking pregnant volunteers to help its students by offering free 3D/4D ultrasounds.
Scanning will take place on Thursdays, Oct 27-Nov. 17 at the Benton Harbor campus. Appointments are required and typically last one hour. Available appointment times range from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
To participate, volunteers must be between 21-35 weeks at the time of appointment and have had their first fetal anatomy scan with an OB/GYN. Appointments are limited due to COVID-19 and are scheduled on a first-come basis.
The free ultrasounds are offered as a practice opportunity for LMC’s Sonography program students. While they are under the direction of professional sonographers and program faculty, the students are still learning, college officials said in a news release. Community participation helps students become proficient professionals in the industry.
To request an appointment, email the Health Sciences Office at HealthSciences@lakemichigancollege.edu and include your name, due date, phone number, and preferred appointment times.
For questions or to request more information, email HealthSciences@lake michigancollege.edu or call 269-927-8768.