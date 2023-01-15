BENTON HARBOR — Lake Michigan College Visual & Performing Arts Department has announced its schedule of student and faculty performances for the Spring 2023 semester. All events will be held on the LMC Benton Harbor Campus, 2755 E. Napier Ave.
- Jan. 14: MLK Choral Festival, Mainstage, Mendel Center, 3 p.m.
- Jan. 31: New Music Concert, Hanson Theatre, Mendel Center, 7 p.m.
- Feb. 15: Black History Month Celebration, Hawk’s Nest, noon
- Feb. 19: Faculty Showcase Recital, Hanson Theatre, Mendel Center, 3 p.m.
- Feb. 24: Color and Sound Choir Concert, Hanson Theatre, Mendel Center, 7 p.m.
- March 3: Student Music Recital, F-125, Mendel Center, noon
- March 10-11: Spring Musical “Working”, Hanson Theatre, Mendel Center, 7 p.m.
- March 12: Spring Musical “Working”, Hanson Theatre, Mendel Center, 3 p.m.
- March 15: Women’s History Month, Hawk’s Nest, noon
- March 30: Vocal Showcase, Deckmann Studio, Mendel Center, 7 p.m.
- April 12: Rock/Pop and Jazz Band Concert, Mainstage, Mendel Center, 7 p.m.
- April 14: Student Musical Recital, Hanson Theatre, Mendel Center, noon
- April 21: Chamber Ensemble Concert, Hanson Theatre, Mendel Center, 7 p.m.
- April 23: Southshore Concert Band & LMC Concert Choir, Mainstage, Mendel Center, 2 p.m.
- April 27: Drama Showcase, Hanson Theatre, Mendel Center, 7 p.m.
- April 28: Student Music Recital, Hanson Theatre, Mendel Center, noon
- May 24: WAVE Awards, Mainstage, Mendel Center, 7 p.m.
For more information about the LMC Visual & Performing Arts department and performances, visit lakemichigancollege.edu/arts, email mmccaffrey@lakemichigancollege.edu, or call 269-927-8876.