BENTON HARBOR —Lake Michigan College has scheduled virtual Allied Health Information Sessions from 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, and Wednesday, April 13 through Zoom.
In 2022, skilled health care professionals are needed more than ever, according to LMC health department officials. During the sessions, LMC Director of Health Sciences LaToya Mason and Health Sciences Advisor Ken Kettler will talk about Lake Michigan College’s medical assisting, pharmacy technician, and phlebotomy technician programs.
Students will be given information onthe courses needed for degree or certificate completion, program requirements and career outlook.
For more information or to register, visit lakemichigancollege.edu/healthsciences.