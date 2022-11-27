BENTON HARBOR – Lake Michigan College Visual & Performing Arts Department is planning its Holiday Collage Concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7. The performance will be held in the LMC Mendel Center Grand Upton Hall on the Benton Harbor Campus located at 2755 E. Napier Ave.
In the dinner theater-like atmosphere, audience members will be treated to a mix of drama and vocal and instrumental music as Visual & Performing Arts ensembles come together for a holiday celebration. Attendees will also enjoy refreshments.
Groups performing are LMC Jazz Band directed by Dr. Robert Lunn, Instrumental Chamber Ensemble directed by Dr. Abigail Koo, Concert Choir and Vocal Chamber Ensemble directed by Rebecca Derbas-Selvidge, LMC Rock/Pop Ensemble directed by Don Savoie, and theatre students under the instruction of Dr. Patrick King.
“This annual concert has grown into a community favorite for celebrating the season,” Lunn said.
Musical selections will include traditional holiday favorites including “Carol of the Bells,” “My Favorite Things,” “Sleigh Ride” and “The Christmas Song.” Students of the theater program will perform a selection of festive holiday readings.
Admission is free, however, a $5 donation or a new, unwrapped toy for the Toys for Tots program is suggested. For more information about the LMC Visual and Performing Arts department and performances, visit lakemichigancollege.edu/arts, email mmccaffrey@lakemichigancollege.edu, or call 269-927-8876.