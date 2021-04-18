BENTON HARBOR — Lake Michigan College is offering a virtual Career & Program Expo this week for prospective students.
The free event, which takes place from noon-2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 22, is designed to answer questions for high school students and their parents, adult students who are thinking of attending or returning to college, and students interested in transferring to another institution.
“This is a great way to explore our academic programs and meet some of our faculty members,” LMC’s Director of Admissions and Recruitment Jeremy Schaeffer said. “You will learn about university transfer, degree and certificate options, access to advising and financial aid services, and student life opportunities. Whether you plan to start with us in the summer or fall of 2021 or are just starting to explore college options, this event will get you started on your journey.”
Participants will be able to explore up to eight different academic programs live, and receive access to all presentation recordings. Faculty will share information about their program followed by an opportunity for a brief question and answer session.
Programs represented include:
Accounting
Advanced Manufacturing
CIS (Computer Information Systems)
Criminal Justice
Culinary Management
Diagnostic Medical Sonography
Honors Program
Hospitality Management
Medical Assisting
Nursing
Pharmacy Technician
Phlebotomy
Psychology
Political Science
Radiologic Technology
Theatre
Wine & Viticulture
Visual & Performing Arts
To learn more and register, visit https://lakemichigancollege.secure.force.com/events. For questions or more information, call 269-927-8626 or email admissions@lakemichigancollege.edu.