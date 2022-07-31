Lake Michigan College will host its annual high school and middle school volleyball camps in August at Lake Michigan College’s Benton Harbor Campus’s gym, 2755 E. Napier, Ave.
Elite High School Team Volleyball Camp: 5-7 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 3-4. Participants can brush up on their skills before high school tryouts. The camp is designed for high school athletes who are seeking fast-paced drills, training and high-level competition. The camp is not a camp for fundamental training. Athletes will be put in groups appropriate to their skill level. Cost: $40
Middle School Team Volleyball Camp: 5-7 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 15-16. This middle school camp will focus on fundamental skills and fast-paced serve-receive drills as well as drills targeting defense and offense. Cost: $40.
All volleyball camps are led by LMC Women’s Volleyball Coach Robert Elliott-Schafnitz, his staff, and several current LMC players. To register, visit lakemichigancollege.edu/camps. For more information, call Elliott-Schafnitz at 269-519-396 or email relliott-schafnitz@lake michigancollege.edu.