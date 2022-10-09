BENTON TOWNSHIP – Lake Michigan College has been awarded a $21,000 Project Support Grant from the Michigan Arts and Cultural Council (MACC) for its 2022-2023 Lake Michigan College Mendel Center season. The grant supports the presentation of the following season performances and speaker events:
- National Geographic Live: Where the Wild Things Live with Vincent J. Musi, Oct. 15
- Colorization: One Hundred Years of Black Films in a White World with Acclaimed Biographer and Award-winning Author Wil Haygood, Jan. 19, 2023
- Disney’s Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation, Jan. 22, 2023
- National Geographic Live: Greenwood - A Century of Resilience with Alicia Odewale, Feb. 10, 2023
- Winter Delights featuring Shining Star: A Tribute to Earth, Wind, & Fire, Feb. 25, 2023
- The Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience: April 22, 2023
- National Geographic Live: Improbable Ascent with Maureen Beck: April 29, 2023
“Support from the state of Michigan through the Michigan Arts and Cultural Council is vital for the continuation of the work Lake Michigan College does through Mendel Center programming as a part of the Visual & Performing Arts Department,” said LMC President Trevor Kubatzke. “These performances and speaker events provide individuals, families, and friends in southwest Michigan with important opportunities to connect through shared experiences and to explore the world around us through the arts.”
MACC Project Support grants assist in funding the production, presentation, and creation of arts and culture that promote public engagement, diverse and excellent art, lifelong learning in the arts, and the strengthening and livability of communities through the arts. They are awarded through a competitive, peer review process. Organizations receiving MACC grants are required to match those funds with other public and private dollars.
“We are grateful for the support from our corporate sponsors, partner organizations, and dedicated volunteer corps. Their commitment to the arts and culture in our region strengthens our ability to attract this important grant funding,” Kubatzke said. “We also want to express our appreciation to MACC and our elected government officials for recognizing the value our programming brings to the quality of life in southwest Michigan.”
The MACC peer review process allows for each grant application to be competitively considered by a panel of in-state and out-of-state arts and cultural professionals to ensure taxpayers who support the project through legislative appropriations and all other visitors and residents in Michigan will have access to the highest quality arts and cultural experiences.