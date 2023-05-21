BENTON HARBOR — Lake Michigan College has announced that it will place a millage renewal proposal on the Aug. 8 ballot.
The current millage expires with the 2023 tax levy. The proposal would renew the millage for another 20 years. The current millage generates nearly 25 percent of LMC’s total operational budget.
“This is a renewal of critical funding that the community has previously voted to support,” Lake Michigan College President Dr. Trevor Kubatzke said. “This millage allows LMC to respond to the needs of community partners and employers by offering innovative programs such as workforce development and our new police academy. It is important to note that we are not seeking any tax increase. This proposal would freeze the LMC tax rate for district residents for the next 20 years.”
A millage is the rate at which property taxes are levied on real estate or other property. The millage rate is the number of dollars of tax assessed for each $1,000 of property value. A mill is one-thousandth of a dollar or one-tenth of a cent. LMC’s renewal proposal is for 0.8804 of a mill.
“Lake Michigan College has a demonstrated 76-year history of financial accountability, responsibility, and commitment to the community,” LMC Board of Trustees Chair John Grover said. “We offer more than 75 academic programs taught by accomplished, knowledgeable, and dedicated faculty. We offer affordable tuition, with many in-district students qualifying for free tuition through the LMC Foundation, as well as access to Early College for high school students. LMC also remains a community destination through the Fab Lab, the Welch Center, and the Lake Michigan College Mendel Center, the largest performing arts center in the region. This millage renewal allows us to continue LMC’s impact on our students, area employers, the local economy, and the community.”
According to a 2021 study by Lightcast, LMC’s positive economic impact on the community totals more than $400 million a year. This includes the economic and social impact of LMC alumni, workforce training, and college operations. LMC is a leader in higher education, community and employer partnerships, workforce training and retraining, and serves as a cultural hub for Southwest Michigan.
“As the labor market continues to change, Lake Michigan College is the choice for employers and workers, helping to strengthen the regional economy,” Kubatzke said. “The number one issue for economic development is workforce and people, and LMC plays a key role in enhancing and expanding training to attract and retain quality employees and good paying jobs.”
For more information about the millage renewal, visit lakemichigancollege.edu/millage or contact Al Pscholka, LMC Executive Director, Community & Governmental Relations, at apscholka@lakemichigan college.edu or 269-861-3092.