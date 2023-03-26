BENTON HARBOR — Siena Heights University and Lake Michigan College will host an open house celebrating 40 years of partnership from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, in the Culinary Reception Room (L 310) of Lake Michigan College’s Benton Harbor Campus.
The free event will feature music, appetizers, and brief remarks at 5:30 p.m. It is open to Siena Heights alumni and LMC faculty, staff and colleagues.
“We are excited to be celebrating 40 years of partnership with Siena Heights University,” Lake Michigan College President Dr. Trevor A. Kubatzke said. “Through this collaboration, our students can pursue additional higher education opportunities close to home. We are grateful to Siena Heights for its impact on our students, faculty, staff, and community.”
Lake Michigan College was the first community college in Michigan to partner with Siena Heights. Now, the Adrian-based university has seven such campus centers at community colleges across the state. The partnership began in 1982 when Siena Heights’ Norman Bukwaz championed creating a bachelor’s degree program to complement community colleges’ associate degrees in applied science.
Today, 45 percent of students from the Siena Heights Benton Harbor Campus Center at LMC graduate with a bachelor’s degree in applied science. The university also offers bachelor’s degrees in business, community and human services, professional communication, public service administration, and multidisciplinary studies. Master’s degrees include business administration (MBA), organizational leadership, healthcare leadership, higher education leadership, clinical mental health counseling, and nursing leadership.
“The strong partnership between Siena Heights University and Lake Michigan College and our shared commitment to student success provides a great opportunity for individuals to achieve this dream of earning a college degree and reaching their career goals,” Siena Heights President Sister Peg Albert said. “We are so fortunate to be celebrating 40 years of partnership with Lake Michigan College this month and continuing our strong partnership for years to come.”
To attend the reception, RSVP at sienaheights.edu/LMC40TH. For more information, email LeAnn Krokker at lkrokker@ sienaheights.edu or JT Neuffer at Jneuffer@lake michigancollege.edu.