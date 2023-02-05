BENTON HARBOR — Lake Michigan College Visual & Performing Arts Department plans to present the Color & Sound Choir Concert at 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23, in the Lake Michigan College Mendel Center Hanson Theatre on the Benton Harbor Campus, 2755 E. Napier Ave.
The multimedia performance will feature the LMC Vocal Chamber and LMC Concert Choir, both under the direction of Rebecca Derbas-Selvidge, in collaboration with the College’s Visual Art program. The vocal groups will perform art-inspired music selections while student artwork and historical standards by well-known painters are projected behind the performers.
Among the planned selections are “Lux Brumalis” by Nate Adams, performed by the LMC Concert Choir; “True Colors” by Saunder Choi, performed by the LMC Vocal Chamber; and a combined choir performance of “Sunday” by Huff.
LMC Vocal Chamber is a student ensemble that performs frequently in concert each semester. Selections performed are drawn from the standard choral repertoire and include madrigals, motets, folk songs, spirituals, and jazz. Ensemble membership is comprised of LMC students, by audition.
LMC Concert Choir is a mixed-voice choral ensemble comprised of LMC students and community members from throughout Berrien County and beyond. The group performs regularly on the concert stage, both at the Mendel Center and throughout southwest Michigan.
Admission is free, however, donations to benefit Calling All Colors are encouraged. Calling All Colors is a program designed for elementary school-age children in southwest Michigan to interact together in a safe, educational environment while creating new friendships in a small group setting.
For more information, visit lakemichigan college.edu/arts, email mmccaffrey@lake michigancollege.edu, or call 269-927-8876.