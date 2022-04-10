BENTON HARBOR — Students at Lake Michigan College can now apply for various positions offered in their chosen fields through the Earn and Learn Internship Program.
Funded by a $500,000 gift from Whirlpool Corporation and the Whirlpool Foundation and administered by LMC Career Services, the program matches student employees with local businesses for a career-building experience.
The program provides 70 percent of employees pay at $12 per hour for up to 20 hours a week over 12 weeks. Employers are responsible for the remaining 30 percent of the student’s pay and any hours over 20 per week. Employers can also choose to pay more than $12 per hour at their own expense or offer students employment beyond the 12-week program.
To be considered for the internship program, students must:
Have completed one academic year or earned at least 24 credit hours with a cumulative grade point average of at least 2.5. Transfer students must have completed one semester at Lake Michigan College.
Be enrolled for the Fall semester at Lake Michigan College, transfer school, or complete a co-op requirement for graduation.
Have an approved resume, cover letter, and a letter of recommendation from an LMC faculty or staff member on file with LMC Career Services.
Demonstrate financial need for the following academic year when submitting the application
Students or employers who would like to participate in the program should email Cormier atacormier@lakemichigancollege.edu. Priority will be given to students who apply by April 15.
For more information, visit lakemichigancollege.edu/earn-and-learn.