If you’re a high school student who enjoys creating Christmas light displays you might consider competing in the first-ever Battle of the Bulbs, a contest for students to create eye-catching light displays of their own design, utilizing Battle of the Bulb criteria.
Sponsored by Youth Development Co. and Police Athletic Activities League, the Battle of the Bulbs will consist of 10 teams of up to four youth from the South Haven, Coloma and Watervliet areas, who will compete to win cash prizes, scholarships and a YDC-sponsored application to compete in the National Christmas Light Fight 2022, where the top prize is $50,000. Those three towns were chosen because those are areas that YDC serves.
The goal of the Battle of the Bulbs program is to build community engagement while providing mentorship and guidance for students as they build science, technology, engineering, mathematics, marketing, and leadership skills (STEM++) over the course of 8 months, according to Brook Blanchard, executive director of YDC/PAL.
Blanchard said she was inspired to start the program after watching The Great Christmas Light Fight on ABC and realizing she couldn’t find a local neighborhood that she knew would be lit up with holiday decorations.
“I remember when I was a kid we would always drive through the small towns of Lawrence, Bangor, Hartford and Watervliet, where we would know where every house on the block would be decked out. As a kid, those memories were really magical. I hope Battle of the Bulbs becomes a tradition that families look forward to every year, and the skills and relationships the students build last a lifetime.”
The contest will be conducted in the following way:
Local students between the ages of 13 and 18 are invited to sign up in groups of up to 4 or as individuals who will later be matched with a team.
Students can sign up before April 2 at ydcpal.org or on YDC/PAL’s Facebook page.
Each student will be required to complete a minimum of 32 hours of mentorship/direct engagement throughout the program.
Every team will be assigned a mentor who will help with planning and executing their self-designed light display, utilizing Battle of the Bulbs criteria.
Those interested in becoming mentors can show their interest before April 2nd at ydcpal.org or on YDC/PAL’s Facebook page.
A kickoff meeting will be held virtually in April where students will be introduced to the full details of the challenge, will be given a budget, and teams will be introduced to their mentor. For those students who sign up as individuals, they will be introduced to their team and their team mentor during the kick-off as well.
In the months leading up to the light display reveals & presentations in South Haven, Coloma and Watervliet, all teams will be challenged to design, plan, construct, and market their displays.
The winning team will be decided by text votes, along with a panel of judges consisting of individuals from South Haven, Coloma and Watervliet. Voting will begin after Thanksgiving and will wrap up on Dec 23.
All proceeds will go to subsidizing YDC/PAL the Battle of the Bulbs and other YDC/PAL youth programs such as the summer day camp and afterschool programs.
To sign up or get more information about Battle of the Bulbs, visit ydcpal.org or YDC/PAL’s Facebook page.
YDC/PAL will be celebrating its 25th year of serving the community in February of 2022. Youth Development Company and Police Athletic Activities League (YDC/PAL) was recognized as a Non-profit 501(c)3 organization in February 1997. Since then, YDC/PAL has provided summer day camp, after school mentoring, and early childhood education experiences to youth in Bangor, Coloma, Covert, South Haven, and Watervliet.