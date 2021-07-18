A family that traces its roots to 150 years ago in Casco Township got together this summer to celebrate their reunion.
Members of the Adkin family met June 20 at the Inisfree Farm, a popular wedding and gathering venue at 1073 62nd St.
“It was a most fitting reunion site since the first Adkins to settle in Michigan cleared land for a home and farm less than two miles south of this location,” said Clare Adkin, family historian. “Those first settlers were Robert and Mary Ann Adkin along with their two infant children, Nellie and Herschel. Nellie died as a child but Herschel grew to adulthood and took over his parent’s farm in 1892 shortly after he married Eda Harrison.”
“Herschel and Eda prospered as their family grew, three sons – Robert, Roy and Harry,” Clare Adkin went on to say.
This year’s reunion honored Herschel and Eda and the three wings of the family handed down by them. Robert, Roy and Harry were all married by the early 1920s and were each in turn the recipients of adjoining farms provided by their parents, according to Adkin family history.
By the mid-1920s, Herschel and Eda had moved to Pullman where they developed a recreation area and dance hall – Oakdale Park – and a basket factory.
“Herschel and Eda loved to entertain, especially the growing families of their three sons,” Clare Adkin said. “The highlight of each year was a family New Year’s Day celebration held at the Oakdale dance hall. That tradition lasted until 1946 when Herschel sold his property – Oakdale Park – on Upper Scott Lake.”
The highlight of this year’s reunion was the traditional family potluck that featured several old hand-me-down family recipes to be consolidated into an Adkin family cookbook. Family albums, memorabilia and a slide show were also shared at the reunion.