For more than a decade, Nancy Vilims has spent a good deal of her time planning and preparing meals for a ministry dedicated to providing a dinner, each Tuesday evening, to older adults who live alone and other people in need.
But this past Tuesday marked the last time Vilims put on her apron and rolled up her sleeves to cook enough food to feed the 100 or so people who line up each week at First United Methodist Church to receive a free, homecooked meal.
After 12-1/2 years, Vilims has decided to retire from her volunteer duties at the Open Door Ministry, as the meal program is called.
“I’ve made almost 15,000 meals,” she said. “But, I can’t lift the big pots and pans anymore.”
Over the years, Vilims has led a crew from St. Basil Catholic Church, who spend one day each month making and serving meals for the Open Door Ministry, an affiliate of We Care Community Resource Center.
“We consist of South Haven area churches and several non-profits that take turns each Tuesday making meals for the Open Door Ministry,” Vilims said. “St. Basil makes meals for the first Tuesday of each month.” Other churches and groups that lend a hand in preparing dinners for the other Tuesdays of the month include First United Methodist Church, Casco United Methodist Church, Hope Reformed Church, Peace Lutheran Church, Solomon’s Temple, Epiphany Episcopal Church and the South Haven branch of the American Association of University Women.
Although churches and groups chip in to prepare the weekly meals at First United Methodist Church’s kitchen, people seem to like Vilims’ meals the best, according to Geralyn Monacelli, a volunteer from St. Basil Church.
“When I see people at the store, they’ll ask, ‘I wonder what Nancy’s making?’” Monacelli related. “People love her recipes.”
For her last meal as cook-in-charge, Vilims and volunteers prepared a menu on Tuesday consisting of chicken and gravy over rice, glazed carrots, bread and butter, fruit cup and for dessert, homemade chocolate almond coffee cake, courtesy of Monacelli.
“I always make sure we have a vegetable and fruit along with the main dish, and a dessert,” Vilims said.
Some of her main dishes that have proved popular over the years include Chop Suey; a Polish recipe consisting of noodles, sausage and sauerkraut casserole, meat loaf, pulled pork and chicken and gravy over rice.
Vilims is also known for her desserts, including ice cream cakes, brownies and cakes with fresh fruit toppings.
“If I don’t like it, they don’t get it,” she quipped.
Not surprisingly, Vilims first volunteered at the Open Door Ministry two decades ago by providing desserts.
But when several of the original volunteer cooks from St. Basil hung up their aprons, Vilims agreed to take over, but was somewhat overwhelmed at first.
“Sure, you can find recipes for 100 people, but finding meals that are affordable for 100 people isn’t all that easy,” she s aid. “We have a pretty limited budget.” When the pantry’s stock of donated food has been low, Vilims said, she has dipped into her own pocket to pay the difference.
“The church would reimburse me, but I never asked to be reimbursed,” she said. “There’s a great satisfaction in serving others.”
But her cook duties weren’t limited to just coming up with meal plans. She, like volunteer cooks from other churches, was also tasked with buying the food for the meals, transporting it to the church, recruiting volunteer helpers to help prepare and serve the meals and then cleaning up the kitchen afterwards.
It’s a lot of work for someone who’s getting along in years, but Vilims has enjoyed doing it.
“There’s a great satisfaction in serving others,” she said.
Open Ministry diners won’t have to worry too much after Vilims leaves her duties. She has spent the past several months training Monacelli and her husband, Mark, longtime members of St. Basil Church, to take over the cooking duties.
“We’ve been in training since December,” Geralyn said. Both she and Mark are no strangers to cooking meals for large groups of people. Mark, who belongs to St. Basil’s Knights of Columbus, has taken an active role in preparing the club’s popular pancake breakfasts and fish fry dinners over the years. The couple also has catered a number of private gatherings, as well.
Vilims has even donated several of her recipes for the Monacellis to use.
“We’ll put our own twist on her recipes,” Geralyn said.