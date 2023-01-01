For Tracey Davis, theater is one of the last bastions for children to pretend and imagine.
That’s why the veteran community theater actress, director and producer has spent the past 20 years overseeing Our Town Players’ annual children’s productions.
This year’s production, however, will be a bittersweet one for Davis. After a total of 28 years of involvement with the Our Town Players’ community theater troupe – both with adult and children’s plays – she will be taking her final bow in February as children’s play director of “The Hobbit.”
“We have to pass the baton,” Davis said. “We have to come to a place where things of value have to continue outside of ourselves.”
That’s not stopping her, though, from digging in her heels to make “The Hobbit” an outstanding production for the youngsters.
“The Hobbit” is one of the most ambitious children’s productions Our Town Players has embarked on in recent years, according to Davis.
“It’s straight acting,” she said, referring to past children’s productions, several of which were musical based, including “The Wizard of Oz” and “Alice in Wonderland.” In addition, the popularity of “The Hobbit” fantasy adventure films of 2012-2014 along with “The Lord of the Rings” films, all directed by Peter Jackson, could give audiences who attend the Our Town Players show a false illusion of what to expect.
“Because people have seen them, they could have high expectations,” Davis said.
And yet, when it came time to choose a play for the annual children’s productions, youngsters wanted to perform “The Hobbit,” according to Davis.
“Every year, we ask the children who have been in that year’s play if they have suggestions for the next year’s play,” Davis said. “This (“The Hobbit”) was supported by the kids.”
And so, this year, difficult to stage or not, “The Hobbit” will be performed, Feb. 3-5 and Feb. 9-11 at South Haven High School’s Listiak Auditorium, 600 Elkenburg St.
“The Hobbit,” by Patricia Gray, based on the classic tale by J.R.R. Tolkien, tells the story of hobbits who inhabit “Middle Earth.” They are led by a conservative Hobbit, Bilbo Baggins, who travels to the Lonely Mountain with a group of dwarfs to reclaim their lost Dwarf Kingdom of Erebor, and the treasure within it, from a lurking dragon.
As she has done in the past, Davis has managed to attract dozens of youngsters to take part in Our Town Players’ latest children’s production.
“Seventy youngsters auditioned earlier this month, we’ve ended with a cast of about 40,” she said.
But, it isn’t just the acting cast she has to concern herself with, Davis also has had to recruit behind-the-scenes help.
“’The Hobbit’ is challenging because of all the heavy stage sets,’” she said.
Up to the challenge, she has recruited stage set builders, including her husband, Mark Feldkamp, South Haven artist and muralist Kayla Ridley to paint the sets, South Haven costume designer Melanie Ruppert, along with stage hands, lighting and audio helpers.
“It’s about 15 to 20 people who help out. Parents are involved too. it’s a busy production,” Taylor said.
Now that she has her cast chosen, Taylor is spending four nights each week rehearsing with the youngsters and working with the stagehands...and loving every minute of it.
“We’re going to do six shows and each one will be different,” she said. “I think kids learn from being involved in theater how to socialize and support each other. When they all look good on stage they do better as a group. That is a beautiful way to teach about life.”
Taylor has spent much of her life singing and acting. She fell in love with acting at the age of 7 performing in the play, “Oliver,” while growing up in California.
“Ever since then I knew I wanted to perform,” she said. After performing in high school plays and community theater shows she earned a bachelor’s degree in vocal performance and performed with the Lyric Opera San Diego before moving to South Haven and getting involved with Our Town Players.
Raising two children prompted her involvement with the annual children’s productions, but as her children grew up, Taylor stayed committed to the youth shows.
“Not every child who has been in a play will become an actor,” Taylor said, “but kids who have grown up and talked with me say how theater was important to them and helped them to succeed.”