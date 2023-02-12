The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on restaurant owners in downtown South Haven aren’t lost on Jay Marcoux.
In 2018, he bought the building at 259 Broadway Ave. with the idea of opening a new restaurant – The Congregation. It would be named after the original First Congregational Church, built in the mid-1800s, that once occupied the building.
“I had the concept of opening a restaurant specializing in barbecue dishes. There wasn’t one in the downtown area at the time,” he said. “Barbecue was big.”
But then the pandemic hit, forcing a state-imposed closure of restaurants to indoor diners throughout 2020. After the closure was lifted, Marcoux and other restaurant owners faced a different dilemma – a shortage of workers.
“The pandemic took away that dream of opening The Congregation,” he said.
But Marcoux, who has been involved in the restaurant industry since 2001, remained undaunted.
After trying to sell the building in 2021, he decided to relocate his popular downtown eatery – Phoenix Street Cafe – to the former church and rebranding the restaurant as Phoenix Street Cafe on Broadway.
“We had one or two offers, but it was not worth letting the building go,” Marcoux said.
The decision to stand pat came after Marcoux bought the building from Amicarelli’s Vineyard Restaurant, a popular Italian eatery in the 1990s and early 2000s.
“It’s a good location, but the building was in bad shape,” Marcoux said.
The original church building, with its wooden church steeple, was added onto over the years to include an adjacent indoor space and patio. After he acquired the building, Marcoux began updating the building’s interior.
“We basically gutted everything,” he said. “The insulation was poor on the old side of the building. The former restaurant owners did a lot of prep work downstairs. We had to drag an old cast-iron mixer out of the basement, using a truck to pull it. It wasn’t pretty.”
Patrons who walk inside the renovated interior of the restaurant today will see a much different eatery with two bar areas, along with two areas for seating, all decorated in the popular shades of blue and gray.
What hasn’t changed very much is the menu Phoenix Street Cafe has become known for when it first opened at 523 Phoenix St.
“There were other breakfast restaurants in South Haven, but we have always tried to offer something different,” Marcoux said. “You won’t find Filet Benedict or Crab Cake Benedicts elsewhere,” he said.
Adapting and surviving
Marcoux is used to adjusting to the ever-changing appetites of people and their choices of restaurant options in downtown South Haven.
In 2001, he and family members opened Phoenix Street Cafe. The popularity of the restaurant led the family to open Cafe Julia near the downtown pavilion, to cater to the growing interest in gourmet coffees, sandwiches and desserts.
Soon after, Marcoux opened a catering business and in 2013 bought a building at 527 Phoenix St. to debut Kitchen 527, a restaurant focusing on gourmet burgers and other meat specialties. He also renovated a former business at the corner of Eagle and Kalamazoo streets to open Brix Corner Oven, a restaurant featuring wood-fired pizza and craft brews.
Running that many restaurants proved to be time-consuming. But Marcoux rolled with the punches.
Several years ago, he sold the Kitchen 527 business, while retaining the building. He worked out a similar arrangement for Brix Corner Oven. Marcoux still owns the building, but the business is now occupied by a former employee who recently reopened the restaurant as New Park Gastro Pub.
More recently, the Marcoux family sold Cafe Julia and the building to new owner Trisha Haak, who attended Le Cordon Bleu in Chicago to become a pastry chef.
Looking aheadAt 53, Marcoux said he’s not quite ready for retirement.
“I’m now down to one,” he said in reference to the number of restaurants he owns. “I still do catering, but not the big jobs we used to do.”
The pandemic took a toll on restaurants in the past three years, but Marcoux’s biggest concern has been the ongoing difficulty in attracting employees and increased prices for ingredients.
However, he said the tide appears to be turning.
“We’re at full staff,” he said. “This is the time of year when you get things worked out for the upcoming busy summer season. With the price of fast food these days, you might as well go downtown to eat.”