After 34 years of service with South Haven Area Emergency Services, Steve (Torpedo) Jones has retired. He started his career with Covert Fire Department in 1981, was hired by South Haven Fire Department in August, 1986 and continued his career with South Haven Area Emergency Services Authority following its inception in 1996.
Jones said he has seen many changes, many co-workers and many advancements over the years for first responders. In the mid-’80s South Haven Fire Department averaged 900 calls per year. In 2020 SHAES responded to 2,358 calls for service. In 1986 SH Fire Department had 2 transporting Limited Advanced ambulances, today it has 4 transporting ALS squads.