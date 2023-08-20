N&R Department Store has been a fixture in South Haven for the past 76 years, but later this year, the store will be closing its doors.
Located at the corner of Center and Phoenix streets in downtown South Haven, the clothing store is popular among both local residents and visitors.
However, for longtime manager and owner Tom McCreery and longtime assistant Elaine Warren, its time to say good-bye.
“It’s time to retire,” said McCreery who has been with the store since 1980. “My health is still good, but it’s more challenging to find part-time help. We’ve been trying to sell the building for five years.”
Finally, earlier this year, a deal was reached with South Haven developer Randy Locker who has agreed to purchase the large building, that at one time was home to three different businesses, including a tavern, clothing store and shoe repair shop. There was even a doctor’s office upstairs.
The historic building, which was built a century ago, was later consolidated into one large interior space which served as a Sear’s catalogue store at one point. In the 1960s, however, Nate and Ruth Tolen, along with Al and Ruth Novak decided to purchase the building which was named N&R Department Store for Nate and Ruth Tolen. The Tolens and Novaks owned dry goods stores on the north side of Phoenix Street but decided to move to the larger space that the store now occupies at the south corner of Phoenix and Center streets.
“The Tolens and Novaks held fast to the philosophy of offering friendly small-town service at reasonable prices,” said Earl Novak, the son of Al and Ruth Novak. “A sincere thank you to the many people we have had the pleasure to serve. As Bob Hope would say, ‘Thanks for the memories.’”
For Tom McCreery, he’s looking forward to the end of the year when his inventory, marked at bargain prices, is depleted and he can finally close the business.
“It will feel good when I can lock the door for good,” he said.