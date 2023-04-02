ST. JOSEPH – Lory’s Place is hosting a Disney themed fundraising event open to the public on Thursday, April 6 at Union + Social, 216 Court St. in St. Joseph. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with trivia starting at 6 p.m.
All funds raised will directly support Lory’s Place, a grief healing and education center of Caring Circle at Corewell Health. Lory's Place, over the years, has provided grief counseling services to students in the South Haven area.
Area residents are invited to face off in a ten-round trivia match for prizes. There will be an additional prize awarded to the person best dressed as their favorite Disney character. Light refreshments will be served, and a cash bar will be on site. To ensure a team’s spot, registration is encouraged by April 3.
“Lory’s Place is funded 100 percent by our community, allowing our services to be provided at no cost. Participation at events like these make it possible for us to keep serving our communities with impactful grief programming and outreach,” said Stephanie Kohler-Pagan, director of bereavement and Lory’s Place.
Teams up to six people can register for $50. Table sponsorships are available for $250 for any interested business or community supporter. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 269-927-5111 or visit lorysplace.org/disney.