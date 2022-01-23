By this summer, South Haven will be home to its first electric car dealership, but its wares might be smaller than residents expect. The dealership will specialize in low-speed vehicles (LSV’s), similar to golf carts.
Lake Michigan LSV Sales and Cart Rentals has been given the green light by the South Haven Planning Commission to open a showroom at 205 Broadway Ave.
The showroom will feature low speed vehicles made by Tomberlin, the nation’s leading manufacturer of LSV low-speed electric vehicles.
“These vehicles (low-speed vehicles) are becoming more popular. We think electric is the future,” said Joe Allen, who will operate the business along with Anthony Loffrado.
Allen owns Scooter Joe’s Wheel and Water Rentals in St. Joseph. Loffrado owns Blue Water Boat Rentals in South Haven and is in the process of purchasing the 10,000-square-foot parcel and the 1,400-square-foot building at 205 Broadway Ave., which was most recently occupied by Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists and Michigan Hearing Associates. Both medical practices are now located at 901 S. Bailey Ave. in South Haven.
South Haven was eyed as a site for an electric low-speed vehicle dealership due in part to a city ordinance that allows golf carts to travel on city streets that are marked 30 miles per hour or below, according to Allen. As a result, it has become fairly common to see golf carts on local streets during warmer months, prompting several cart rental facilities to open over the past several years.
Lake Michigan LSV, however, will be the first retail outlet focusing on electric low-speed vehicle rentals, as well as the first to feature a showroom for the small cars.
LSV’s differ from most other golf carts, in that they come equipped with seat belts, headlights, brakes, tail lights, turn signals and safety windshields. As a result, they are allowed to legally travel on roads throughout the state that have speed limits up to 35 miles per hour.
Allen and Loffrado liked the building at 205 Broadway Ave., due to its close proximity to the city’s central business district and its high-traffic visibility at the corner of Broadway Avenue and Conger Street, near the Dyckman Avenue Drawbridge.
However, to do so they needed to obtain a special land use permit from the planning commission, because the city zoning ordinance will not allow vehicle dealerships to operate in B2-zoned general business districts unless a land use permit is granted. The permit was granted by planners Jan. 6.
Prior to granting the special land use permit for Lake Michigan LSV Sales, planners questioned how many vehicles would be on the premises at any given time, and whether the building would be used for car and rental repairs as well as a showroom.
The building, Allen said, will not be used for repairs.
“This dealership is focused on the showroom,” he told planners. The 11 parking spaces to the front, side and rear will be reserved for customers and employees, mainly, along with a few new LSVs. Rentals will take place, but are booked in advance and available, along with repairs and shipping, at several offsite locations.
Lake Michigan LSV Sales hopes to be open by May.