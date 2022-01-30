A new travel show about Midwest towns will put the spotlight on South Haven in February.
“John McGivern’s Main Streets” will premiere an episode about South Haven at 10 a.m., Feb. 13 on CW7, which is an affiliate of Sinclair Broadcasting’s WWMT-TV, based in Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids. A private viewing of the program for South Haven residents and community leaders filmed for the show will take place Feb. 7 at the Michigan Theater, 210 Center St.
“John and I really look forward to the community showings. It’s always great to come back and see everyone,” said Lois Maurer, director of “Main Streets.”
Produced by Milwaukee-based Plum Media, “John McGivern’s Main Streets” will debut Sunday with an episode about Dubuque, Iowa.
The weekly, half-hour syndicated segments will continue with 12 more episodes about such towns as Green Lake, Wis., Rockford, Ill., Stillwater, Minn., South Bend, Ind., the Dunelands in Indiana, Milwaukee’s Harbor District, and Kalamazoo (which will be the 11th show featured in the 13-show lineup).
“In each episode of ‘Main Streets,’ John visits a different city and seeks out the fun and positive aspects of each community,” said Ken Schellin, producer of the show.
McGivern is best known for hosting the show, “Around the Corner with John McGivern,” which ran for nine seasons on PBS stations throughout Wisconsin.
After “Around the Corner” ended, McGivern decided to broaden his horizons by featuring towns in the Midwest.
“The name (Main Streets) came from the fact that in all of my years of experience out on the road, I have found main streets are alive and well,” McGivern stated in an interview with Milwaukee Independent news magazine. “They’re local and they have a real sense of familiar. It’s really where the heart of the communities beats the loudest.”
The production crew came to South Haven in August 2021 and interviewed several people, including Bobby Walker, a local resident and Palisades Nuclear Power Plant employee.
Part of the South Haven episode will focus on how adults, organizations and businesses help local youngsters on a regular basis. It will also put the spotlight on other aspects of the lakeshore town.
The crew spent several days interviewing people and filming scenes at the Michigan Maritime Museum, the Historical Association of South Haven museum, South Haven City Hall, and visiting two popular tourism spots – Clementine’s Restaurant and Sherman’s Dairy Bar, which is known for its locally created ice cream flavors.