As of this month, it is illegal for Michigan drivers to be on their phones while behind the wheel.
Earlier this year, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation that enacted a hands-free distracted driving law, which bars motorists from driving while holding cell phones to talk on the phone, text, watch or record videos or look at social media. While it had already been illegal to text and drive, the new law takes things a step further.
But what does this actually mean? The Herald-Palladium spoke with police officers and broke down what they’re looking for on the road – and what’s at stake if a driver is ticketed.
Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey said it’s now illegal for drivers to put a phone up to their ear to answer a call, send a text, adjust their phone’s navigation system or take pictures/ video.
All of those things are still banned while at a red light, since the driver is still operating a motor vehicle.
“We’re going to be on the lookout for anyone with their phone up to their ear,” Bailey said. “I have to thank the legislators for passing this. The law before this only said you couldn’t text and drive. Hopefully it will cut down on fatal crashes.”
According to the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, more than 1,000 people died in preventable crashes across the state in 2022.
Bailey said this civil infraction will be similar to the state’s seatbelt law.
To counteract distractible driving, the hands-free law could bring a fine of $100 for a first offense, then $250 for each offense afterward.
St. Joseph Department of Public Safety Director Steve Neubecker said they tend to see most texting and driving incidents at red lights.
“People think they can text someone really quick,” he said, “but we know what they’re doing because when the light turns green, they’re still sitting there.”
Bailey and Neubecker said they recommend drivers install hands-free assistance in their cars, whether that be bluetooth capability, phone mounts or cradles. Neubecker said using phone mounts to hold the phone will allow drivers to safely – and legally – use their phone’s GPS for directions.
Aside from pulling over to make a call or text, Neubecker said there are some instances where drivers will be allowed to make a call on the road.
“In life-threatening situations or accidents, you can still make a call,” he said. “If your safety is at risk you can certainly still use your phone.”
There are some exceptions where some workers will still be able to make calls. Neubecker said utility workers can make hand-held calls on their way to an emergency.
While Michigan State Police have been in the middle of an outreach campaign letting drivers know about the new laws, local police have had a mixed reaction on how they intend to enforce the law in the first few weeks.
“I can see us doing a lot of information stops, letting them know it has taken effect and educating the community,” Neubecker said. “I have had meetings with our city staff to notify them, so our public works department is on the same page of what they can and cannot do.”
Bailey said he expects fatal crashes to decrease, but only time and data will tell.
When it comes to issuing citations, police will also have a new wrinkle to think about.
“With texting and driving, we can get a search warrant to see if you were texting while on the phone,” Bailey said. “We have to have probable cause, but if you’re in a fatal accident, we can take possession of your phone with a search warrant. It’s more difficult to say if you weren’t hands-free talking. You would need witnesses to see if you were talking.”