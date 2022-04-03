HARTFORD — A 36-year-old homeless man, caught hiding in a tree while trying to evade police, now faces several criminal charges.
The arrest occurred Wednesday, March 24, after Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 70000 block of 70th Street in Hartford Township for a man attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle.
The homeowner called police at 10 p.m. as someone was on his property doing something underneath one of the vehicles behind his home.
When deputies arrived, they found a 47-year-old woman sitting in a vehicle parked off the road, south of the residence where the in-progress theft had been reported. She claimed the male driver had left to walk to the gas station to buy fluid for the radiator that had overheated.
Deputies searched the vehicle where they found battery packs and saw blades for a reciprocating saw, typically used to remove catalytic converters from vehicles.
Michigan State Police were called with a K-9 unit, which tracked the suspect, Timothy Scott Furgeson, hiding in a tree about 100 yards from the scene.
Furgeson was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court, and for attempted larceny of motor vehicle parts.