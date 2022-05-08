PAW PAW — A South Carolina man and two other people from Southwest Michigan face felony charges for a homicide that occurred four years ago at a mobile home park 5 miles east of South Haven.
Jonathan Batiste Anderson, 37, of Charleston, S.C., was arrested April 30 in Niles and arraigned this past week, May 2, on an open murder charge in 7th District Court in South Haven.
Anderson is accused of killing 47-year-old Shaun Pierre Gill on March 1, 2018, at his home in Port of Call West mobile home park in Geneva Township. He also faces felony firearm and perjury charges and remains in Van Buren County jail with no bond. His next scheduled court date is 3 p.m., May 11.
Two other suspects, 31-year-old Roxanne Marie Mills, formerly of Allegan, and Patrick James Watkins, 32, formerly of Van Buren County, are expected to face charges as well. Both are serving sentences on unrelated charges in Michigan Department of Corrections facilities.
When their arraignments occur, Watkins will be charged with open murder and felony firearm, while Mills faces perjury charges.
Eight law enforcement agencies worked together for the past four years to piece together the homicide that resulted in Gill’s death, said Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott. The agencies included the St. Joseph branch of the FBI, Pokagon Tribal Police Department, Michigan State Police 5th District Detective Bureau, Covert Township and South Haven police departments and the Allegan and Berrien County Sheriff’s Department detective bureaus.
“I can tell you there have been long hours, days, months and years of hard work into this homicide investigation,” Abbott said. “Hundreds of interviews were conducted to get this investigation to where it is today. All the investigators did a great job being able to get the answers to what took place the night of the homicide. ... It’s rewarding to be able to give the victim’s family, friends and loved ones some type of closure, to this horrific event that took place March 1, 2018.”
Gill, who had lived in the mobile home park for 15 years, was shot inside his residence at 9 p.m., after he answered a knock on his door.
Surveillance video near Gill’s home showed two men, armed with guns, at his doorway the night of the murder. When Gill opened his door, he was shot once in the head. A woman inside the home ran into the bathroom and called 911.
Several neighbors who were interviewed at the mobile home park the day after the shooting thought the crime may have been drug-related. It was reported since at the time that a robbery gone wrong led to Gill’s death.
“It is believed a robbery went bad,” Abbott said. “It is our understanding they all knew each other from the community.”