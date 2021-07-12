PULLMAN — A man from Southeast Michigan died this past Friday after his vehicle collided with a train in Lee Township.
First responders received word at 4:20 p.m. that a personal injury crash involving a truck and a freight train had occurred at a train crossing on 56th Street and 108th Avenue, according to an Allegan County Sheriff's Department news release.
An Allegan County Sheriff's deputy assigned to Lee Township was first to arrive on scene and found the driver of the pickup, 26-year-old Jacob Johnson of Warren, had died from the collision.
Preliminary results of an investigation by the Allegan County Crash Reconstruction Team showed that a CSX train was traveling northbound while the 2014 GMC Sierra, driven by Johnson, was traveling westbound. The GMC failed to yield to the CSX train causing the collision.
The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Lee Township Fire Department, Life Ambulance, Michigan State Police, CSX Railroad Police Department and Warren Police Department.