MATTAWAN — Van Buren County Sheriff’s department is investigating a car crash that claimed the life of a 26-year-old man in the eastern portion of the county.
Deputies were dispatched to the crash scene at 5 p.m., July 11, in the 65000 block of County Road 652 in Antwerp Township after being told that a pickup truck had crashed into a tree and had caught fire, according to a news release issued Monday evening from the sheriff’s department.
Despite life-saving efforts by passersby who had stopped to help, the driver, whose name has not yet been released, died from his injuries.
A preliminary investigation showed the driver had been traveling around curves in the roadway when he lost control of the vehicle and struck the tree. Alcohol and the man driving at a high rate of speed are believed to be factors in the crash.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 269-657-3101 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.
The sheriff’s department was assisted at the scene by Mattawan Police Department, Mattawan Fire Department and Van Buren Emergency Medical Services.