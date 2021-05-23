When Richard Frederick Dixon received a life sentence 45 years ago for the shooting death of former South Haven Police Officer Michael McAllister in 1976, it was assumed he would spend the rest of his life in prison serving his second-degree murder sentence.
However a Michigan parole board in Lansing has chosen to grant Dixon, now 80, his freedom.
The parole board’s decision came as a blow to Allegan County Prosecutor Myrene Koch, who spoke at the hearing in opposition to Dixon’s release.
“I’m very disheartened and disappointed by the parole board’s decision,” she said. “They decided April 9. We did not get notification until a couple of weeks ago.
“Some people say he’s old now,” Koch went on to say. “He had a very lengthy criminal history before he committed this murder. I don’t see him changing ... Officer McAllister wasn’t able to live past the age of 39. Their (McAllister’s) family received a life sentence of heartache.”
The shooting of McAllister occurred at 2:45 a.m., Jan. 9, 1976 on North Shore Drive, just west of 74th Street in Casco Township.
McAllister responded to a call about shots being fired, according to previous articles written in the South Haven Tribune. When he arrived on scene he saw Dixon walking. He stopped to question him. But when McAllister tried to frisk the man, he was shot twice with a third bullet ending up lodged in a tree. Dexter then tried to shoot backup officer Lawrence Bild, but his gun clip malfunctioned.
Dexter fled the scene on foot, but was found hiding in the basement of a home he had broken into, about a quarter of a mile away from where McAllister had been shot.
“There was fresh, fallen snow, that’s how he was tracked,” Koch said.
Efforts were made to revive McAllister. He was taken to South Haven Community Hospital where he died in surgery at 4:05 a.m. the same morning.
A jury found Dixon guilty of second-degree murder in July 1976, and Allegan County Circuit Court Judge George Corsiglia, now retired, sentenced him to life in prison.
One may wonder how Dixon can be paroled after receiving a life sentence.
Even though he was originally sentenced to life in prison, amendments made to Michigan’s criminal sentencing laws in 1992 made him eligible for parole.
In a nutshell, the revisions to the law state that a prisoner who has served 10 years of their sentence is eligible for a parole hearing if the crime was committed prior to Oct. 1, 1992.
But, Dixon may not be free from prison just yet.
According to court documents, in October of 1971, Dixon hijacked an Eastern Airlines Boeing 727 plane that was scheduled to leave from Detroit Metropolitan Airport. Armed with a revolver, he seized a flight attendant assisting passengers. He then ordered the pilot to fly the plane to Cuba where he then remained for several years before returning to the United States. A month prior to the hijacking incident Dixon had been released from Jackson State Prison, where was was serving a 3-5-year term for armed robbery in St. Clair. He later ended up in South Haven, where some later speculated that he was trying to hide from authorities.
“He knew he was wanted by federal authorities for air piracy and kidnapping,” Koch said in an interview earlier this year. “In his own statement he indicated he was hiding out there (at a cottage).”
Once police arrested Dixon they contacted federal authorities. After his trial for the death of McAllister, Dixon faced federal charges for air piracy and kidnapping. A jury found him guilty on both counts in December of 1976. He was sentenced to two 20-year terms to run consecutively with the life sentence term for McAllister’s death. Unless federal authorities decide otherwise, it appears Dixon will soon have to begin serving the federal sentences.
“His parole was granted for May 13. However, because he still has a federal sentence, he is not released outright,” Koch said. “Today (Wednesday) he is being transferred to federal marshals.”
Until federal authorities decide what course of action they wish to pursue, Dixon will be monitored by the Michigan Department of Corrections parole staff for the next four years.