BANGOR — A 31-year-old man from Illinois suffered life-threatening injuries after being pinned in a vehicle that struck a tree last week in Bangor Township.
The single-car crash occurred at 8:40 p.m., Monday in the 61000 block of 46th Avenue in Bangor Township, according to a news release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were dispatched to the scene and found that a vehicle, driven by a 26-year-old man from Illinois, had failed to follow a curve in the roadway and struck a tree head on.
The driver was able to exit the vehicle; however, the 31-year-old passenger was trapped inside, due to the vehicle being pinned against the tree.
Hartford and Lawrence fire department emergency responders worked on extricating the passenger. After they cut the door off the vehicle, they began life-saving measures on the passenger, who had sustained life-threatening injuries.
The passenger, along with the driver, were taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo. As of last week, the passenger was still listed in critical condition. The driver’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, the release stated.
Police have not yet indicated whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 657-3101.