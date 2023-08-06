At 59, most people are looking forward to retirement. Not Lansing resident Tim Ward.
An avid bicyclist and president of the lobbying group, Michigan Legislative Consultants, Ward decided in July to embark on a 2,300-mile bicycling journey around the perimeter of both Michigan’s lower and upper peninsulas to raise awareness for a cause that’s near and dear to his heart – Chance for Life, a program that helps people in prison reintegrate into their families and communities once they are released.
Ward embarked on his bicycling journey July 11 in Detroit. He traveled up the eastern edge of the state stopping in such towns as Alpena before cross the Mackinac Bridge to head into such towns as St. Ignace, Houghton and Escanaba before trekking back across the bridge to head down the western edge of the state of make stops in Traverse City, Ludington, Muskegon, Holland and on Tuesday made a stop in South Haven.
While making his stops he made arrangements with local and state governmental leaders to raise awareness about Chance for Life, a non-profit group started by Tom Adams of Detroit that utilizes a curriculum program in prisons to train inmates how to engage in problem-solving skills. Once inmates leave prison, Chance for Life offers job training, job placement and programs for people who have dealt with substance use disorders.
Ward said he learned about Chance for Life through one of his clients and decided to raise money for the non-profit.
“What people have done in the past doesn’t dictate who they are going forward,” he said.
As part of his bike ride, Ward has managed to raise $75,000, and expects more contributions to come in from several corporate sponsors.
He said he bicycles seven days a week, traveling roughly 100 miles a day as part of his TraceMi Ride fundraising tour. After stopping in South Haven on Tuesday, he planned to stop in Three Oaks and then travel the southern portion of the state before his finish in Detroit.