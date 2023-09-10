For Tera Crichton, the 10 acres of land behind Maple Grove Elementary School is a treasure trove of nature waiting for students to enjoy.
“This is Tera’s baby,” said Principal Seth Siuta.
A baby indeed.
Over the past two years, Crichton, a second-grade teacher at the school, has fund-raised and envisioned four outdoor classrooms for students to enjoy, while they study writing, reading, math and science.
She capitalized on what a former teacher, Terry McGarr envisioned more than a decade ago when he set up the first outdoor classroom in the wooded, 10 acres of property that sits behind the school.
“We’ve had the nature trail for 10 years and the outdoor classroom,” Crichton said. Fast forward to now and Chrichton is moving forward.
The second outdoor classroom was completed this summer, known as the “stone classroom.” Crichton and other staff members raised $17,000 to have Lawn Boys landscaping company in Bangor construct a semi-circular stone outdoor auditorium, complete with a whiteboard encased in wood where children can complete their classes amid nature.
“Being outdoors is good for the emotional and mental health of children,” Crichton said.
Another outdoor classroom is underway. It will be known as the “stump classroom.”
“We have stumps that we’ll be putting in an open area that we’ll clear,” Crichton said.
The funding for the outdoor classrooms is being made possible through grants from the community as well as individual donors.
“We’ve raised $17,500. We hope to raise $30,000,” Crichton said. That money will go toward the construction of a handicap accessible bridge along the nature path, signage, bat houses, binoculars, temperature gauges and other equipment for children to keep track of weather conditions.
“We received grants from the Van Buren Conservation District, the Miller Foundation and South Haven Area Community Foundation and other individuals,” Crichton said.
Maple Grove Elementary School, located on 12th Avenue in South Haven Township has had a long history with students interacting with nature.
A number of years ago, when the nature trail was originally set up, students would don snow shoes to trek through the trail during the winter months. It’s something students still do, according to Crichton.
“We’ll be purchasing more snow shoes this year, two different sizes,” she said.
Second graders also tap Maple trees each spring to produce maple syrup.
“We tap about 10-12 trees,” Crichton said. “We even make labels for the jars.”
Students also go outdoors into the nature area to identify different trees and bugs as part of their classroom studies.
But for Crichton, the best part of the nature area is the fact that children can interact with the outdoors while learning at the same time.
“It’s important for kids to be active and connect with the outdoors,” she said.