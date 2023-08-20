Michigan Maritime Museum will host its second annual “Rock The Boat” concert fundraiser, this month.
The concert will feature the 1980s cover band, “The 1985,” from 6:30-9:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 25 at the museum campus, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. In addition to the music, there will be food from Wood, Stock and Grill, along with a cash bar of beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have the return of our ‘Rock The Boat’ benefit concert,” said museum Executive Director Patti Montgomery Reiner. “People have been asking about it for a year, excited to dance the night away again. We are putting the ‘fun’ in fundraiser at what is becoming one of our largest fundraising events all year.”
Advance tickets for lawn seats are $15 person online, or $20 at the door. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chair or blanket. Children 4 and younger are admitted free of charge. All proceeds support the museum’s mission to preserve and educate about the region’s maritime heritage.
Tickets can be obtained at https://tickets.michigan maritimemuseum.org/