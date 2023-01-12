Michigan Maritime Museum will kick off its annual lecture series this month with a program highlighting a shipping company that transported fruit grown from Southwest Michigan farmers to Chicago markets during the early 1900s.
Chuck Jager of the Morton House in Benton Harbor will present an illustrated history of the Graham & Morton Transportation Company at 6:30 p.m., Jan. 18, at the Michigan Maritime Museum's Heritage Center, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven.
Both Jager and the Museum will have artifacts on display for the event for lecture participants to see.
For more than 50 years, the Graham & Morton Transportation Company carried Southwest Michigan fruit to Chicago, and returned with tourists to Benton Harbor, St. Joseph, Saugatuck, and Holland.
Jager will share the family and personal background of the two founders of the Graham & Morton Line, the story of the birth, history, and decline of the shipping line, as well as information and stories of each of the ships that were part of the “Steel Fleet of White Flyers.”
Like the other programs in the Museum’s 2022-23 lecture series, Jager's look into the history of Great Lakes passenger steamships complements the new exhibit, “Full Steam Ahead,” which highlights the heyday of the Goodrich Steamships that brought thousands of visitors each year from Chicago and northern Indiana to lakeshore towns such as South Haven.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Chuck Jager, our neighbor from the Morton House Museum, for a great presentation on such an influential company based right here in West Michigan,” said Patti Montgomery-Reinert, executive director of the Maritime Museum.
Tickets are free for museum members and $10 for non-members. For more information about any of the Museum’s events, visit www.michiganmaritimemuseum.org/events/