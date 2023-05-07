A tugboat that has become synonymous with South Haven maritime museum is turning 100 years old, and to celebrate its legacy, a group of volunteers from the Michigan Maritime Museum recently spent the winter months refurbishing the vessel.
The Wilhelm Baum can now be seen with a fresh coat of paint on display in the front parking lot of the museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., in South Haven.
“The recent freshening up of the vessel was done by our dedicated crew of volunteers who spend the winter maintaining all of the vessels in our fleet and collection,” said Claire Herhold, community outreach coordinator for the museum.
The Wilhelm Baum has a long history on the Great Lakes. In 1923, according to the Maritime Museum’s records, the Speddon Shipbuilding Company in Baltimore, Md., built the steel tugboat for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and transported it to Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. for launching. It was originally named the Captain A. Canfield and was used for a wide variety of construction and survey projects until 1961 until it was purchased by Holland marine contractor Dean King in 1965. Upon purchasing it he renamed it Julie Dee.
Its presence in South Haven’s harbor occurred in 1974 when marine contractor and commercial diver Jim Bradley purchased it, rebuilt its engine and renamed it Wilhelm Baum in honor of a South Haven resident of the same name, who had served as Lt. Commander of the U.S.S. Swordfish submarine during World War II.
Bradley went on to use the tug in his commercial marine work that included projects at the Palisades, Cook and Big Rock nuclear power plants, owned at the time by Consumers Power Company. Bradley also served in the South Haven Coast Guard Auxiliary for three decades, using his tug to assist more than 1,200 distressed boaters.
But tragedy struck in February of 2014 when the tug sank in icy waters at its dock at the Maritime Museum. Because of the extreme cold and ice conditions on the Black River, attempts to rescue the craft had to wait until the end of March when Barney Pero, owner of J&B Landing in South Haven, undertook the task of getting the submerged tug out of the water.
It took three days to do so, but employees of J&B Landing finally lifted the tug and took it to their marina.
A year later, Mike Miles of Saugatuck, a maritime history buff, purchased the boat from Bradley and faced the arduous task of restoring it to seaworthiness.
“He (Miles) was so interested in the boat,” said Bob Copping, president of SHOUT for South Haven in a previous interview. “He put 3,000 hours of work into it.”
But, Miles also realized the boat had become a fixture over the years at its dock at the museum.
“He realized the historical significance of the boat,” Copping said.
When the museum staff and SHOUT approached him about selling the tug he agreed.
In 2016, SHOUT for South Haven, a non-profit group dedicated to preservation and beautification efforts in the community, donated $35,000 to the museum to purchase the vessel and preserve it.
“The Baum is not currently in the water but is instead on display in our front parking lot,” Herhold said. “While we do not allow members of the public to board the vessel, you can get a great view of it in its location and there is some interpretive signage on display that shares its history.”