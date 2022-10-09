“This is amazing.”
That was a comment that reverberated from people, Sept. 30, as they walked through the rooms and hallways of the new 3,000-square-foot exhibit, “Full Steam Ahead: The Golden Age of Great Lakes Passenger Steamships,” now on display at the museum’s new $3.6 million Heritage Center complex.
Viewing of the exhibit as well as the rest of the museum’s campus was made available free of charge to the public, as part of the grand opening of the Heritage Center.
Approximately 100 people attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony the morning of Sept. 30th to signify the museum board’s accomplishment of raising $8 million toward the cost of not only the new two-story, 17,000-square-foot Heritage Center, but other improvements to the museum’s campus that overlooks the South Haven harbor.
One of those individuals in attendance at the grand opening ceremony was Dorris Akers, the museum’s first executive director, who began her duties when the museum first launched in 1976 in a small one-story building, and continued her duties for 17 years.
“I think this (the $8 million expansion of the museum’s campus) is a fabulous next step for the museum,” Akers said. “The new exhibit it very comprehensive. They really covered the subject of the Great Lakes steamship era well.”
Valerie Van Heest of Holland-based Lafferty Van Heest and Associates curated the new exhibition, “Full Steam Ahead: The Golden Age of Great Lakes Passenger Steamships.”
“We have created four previous exhibits for the Maritime Museum, this is our fifth and biggest exhibit,” Van Heest said.
The exhibit takes guests on a journey into the early 20th century when passenger steamships plied the Great Lakes, particularly Lake Michigan, bringing thousands of tourists during the summer months to such lakeshore communities as South Haven, St. Joseph, Benton Harbor, Holland, Muskegon and Whitehall.
“We were challenged to make an exhibit that would give viewers a sense of what it was like to be on one of these ships,” Van Heest said. “It’s somewhat like theater design but you have to get the facts, as well, to give the viewer a sense of going back into time.”
The exhibition does just that. When people enter it, they first go by a ticket counter where they are greeted by a voice-activated virtual ticket taker who welcomes them aboard the City of South Haven, a Goodrich Steamship Company ship that regularly docked in the city’s harbor at what is now Old Harbor Village and Old Harbor Inn.
Exhibit guests then walk into rooms that resemble the grand hallway, dining area, sleeping quarters, decks, engine room and other sections of what Great Lakes steamships would have looked like during the early 20th century.
Many of the enlarged, panoramic black and white photographs and artifacts for the exhibit were gleaned from former Great Lakes steamships, according to Van Heest.
“We have relationships with different museums and private collectors who loaned items for this exhibit,” Van Heest said. “There’s quite a few artifacts from the City of South Haven, Theodore Roosevelt and The Alabama.” The Peterson family of Saugatuck also lent several artifacts that it still had from the S.S. Keewatin, which the family purchased in the late 1960s and docked on the Kalamazoo River as a tourist attraction before it was moved to its original home port in Ontario, Canada.
To make the exhibit attractive to museum-goers of the 21st century, Van Heest incorporated a number of interactive ways to connect guests, particularly children, to the history of the Great Lakes steamship era.
“You can operate the engine, steer the ship, play deck games that were played back then,” Van Heest said.
Viewers can also touch interactive computer screens throughout the exhibit to learn more about the Great Lakes steamship era.
Thomas Goodrich and his daughter Kristie, of South Haven, were two such guests focused on a computer screen detailing all of the different Great Lakes ports that steamships would travel to.
Goodrich said he and his daughter enjoy maritime history.
“We came to the museum when it had its smaller building,” he said. “This is much bigger. There’s a lot of education with this exhibit.” When asked if he was related to the Goodrich family that started the Goodrich Steamship line he shrugged. “Maybe. We haven’t really looked into it.”
Ken Overholser of South Haven, who was touring the exhibit, said he appreciated the many interactive amenities it offered.
“It’s very similar to exhibits I’ve seen in larger cities, like Boston and Chicago. Who wants to stand and read everything on an exhibit wall in this digital world?” he commented.