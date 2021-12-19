After receiving two grants in October totaling $590,000 toward expansion of its campus, the Michigan Maritime Museum has obtained an additional $55,000 grant.
The latest donation comes from the Entergy Foundation.
“We are proud to recognize the support of Entergy as they re-invest in a community and region we both serve,” said museum Executive Director Patti Reinert. “We cannot move forward without acknowledging how far we’ve come and who helps us get here.”
The Museum and Entergy have had a long relationship that goes back nearly 40 years when Entergy’s previous owner, Consumers Energy, donated its Palisades Nuclear Power Plant visitor center in Covert to the museum and moved the building to South Haven for the museum to use for its offices and exhibits. The museum purchased the 4,000-square-foot building for $1 and it served as their hub of activity for 36 years until this past September when the one-story building was torn down to make way for a new two-story, 17,000-square-foot museum that will be called the Heritage Center.
The $3.6 million Heritage Center, expected to be completed in the summer of 2022, is the cornerstone of the museum’s $8 million riverfront expansion project on Dyckman Avenue, overlooking the city’s harbor.
Since launching the fundraising campaign two years ago, the museum has raised more than $7 million.
The capital improvement project’s first phase began with the museum board’s purchase of the Jensen fishery buildings at the entrance to the harbor, next to the museum’s campus and the Dyckman Avenue drawbridge.
Earlier this year, contractors removed the old Jensen marina clubhouse and are in the process of restoring one of the fishery buildings into an indoor facility to showcase South Haven’s role in commercial fishing during the late 18th and early 19th centuries.
The other two-story building on the Jensen property will be used to house the museum’s extensive small craft exhibit. Due to record high water levels along the Black River channel last year, $275,000 worth of work also was undertaken to shore up the grade on the Jensen property to avoid future flooding.
The second phase of the expansion project entails construction of a new two-story building on the Jensen site for use by the museum’s excursion captains and for small conferences; replacement of the Jensen parking lot with grass for outdoor events and workshops; construction of two new docks for longer vessels and tall ships that visit the museum; construction of an outdoor patio that will include a large, three-season tent for outdoor events; and improving the museum grounds by making them more accessible for walking to the museum’s other boat buildings.