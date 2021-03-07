PAW PAW — The board and staff at Market Van Buren have created a formal partnership with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC); a partnership that could lead to a stronger economy in the county.
Both organizations share a common purpose of stimulating economic growth for Van Buren County, creating and retaining jobs and building on economic development opportunities across the region, according to Market Van Buren Executive Director Zach Morris.
“We have already been working with the MEDC to implement economic development strategies over the last four years, but this formal agreement will allow us to collaborate even more and potentially make a larger impact,” Morris said. “Being recognized as a Corporate Partner Economic Development Organization is a significant milestone in our organization’s tenure. Our work matters and is being recognized at the local, regional and now state level.”
Josh Hundt, chief business development officer and executive vice president of the MEDC, thinks the partnership will benefit both organizations.
“Our regional economic development partners are invaluable to us in our efforts to expand and attract businesses to the state, and we’re pleased to formally recognize Market Van Buren as our latest corporate partner,” he said. “We look forward to working with Market Van Buren in driving economic growth and bringing new jobs to Van Buren County.”