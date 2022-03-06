PAW PAW — If you think a new business in your community deserves some positive recognition, Market Van Buren would like to know.
The economic development group that serves Van Buren and Cass counties, has announced its second annual Best New Business of the Year awards.
Between now and March 31, Market Van Buren will be seeking nominations from the public. One business from Cass County and one business from Van Buren County will be honored.
“There are great things happening in both Cass and Van Buren counties, and we’re excited to share and celebrate the stories of new local businesses," said Zach Morris, executive director for Market Van Buren.
The Best New Business Award is reserved for businesses that have been in operation for two or fewer years as of Jan. 1, 2022 and produce a product or provide a service in Cass or Van Buren County. A strong candidate will exhibit excellence in some or all of the following: strategic planning, employee development, community involvement and customer service. Nominations for the Best New Business can be made by visiting marketvanburen.org/awards.
Self-nominations for are accepted. The total number of unique, high-quality nominations originating from community members will be considered in selecting the winner; nominations with identical responses will not be accepted as they will be considered ballot stuffing. For a more in-depth look at the nomination rules visit Market Van Buren's website.
Nominations will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on March 31. Eligible nominees will be invited to continue in the awards process in early April. Market Van Buren Board of Directors will then select the winners and there will be a ceremony to honor the award winners in June. For questions regarding the Best New Business Awards, email Julia Wall at wallj@marketvanburen.org.