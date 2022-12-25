Zachary “Zach” Morris, executive director of Market Van Buren, has been elected to serve a 3-year term on the Board of Directors of the Michigan Economic Developers Association (MEDA) starting in 2023.
MEDA is a professional society with members throughout the state that attract and grow business, and create and retain jobs.
Morris leads a two-county economic development organization, Market Van Buren, serving Cass and Van Buren counties in Southwest Michigan. Over the past six years, he and his team have supported over 40 projects and have been responsible for an economic impact of $244 million, along with the creation and retention of 1,514 jobs, according to the MEDA. To help facilitate this growth, he led the formation of Van Buren County’s first-ever economic development organization, expanded the organization to serve Cass County, and attracted more than 45 investors to date. To better serve small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, he was able to work with state and county leadership to revise the county’s revolving loan fund to help 12 small businesses gain access to $240,000 of working capital at a low interest rate.