An economic organization that promotes business development in Van Buren and Cass counties is seeking nominations for its annual new business awards.
Market Van Buren is seeking nomination from the public, between now and March 1 for its Best New Business of the Year awards. Two awards will be available: one to recognize a business from Van Buren County and the other from Cass County. Award winners will be announced in June.
Zach Morris, executive director of Market Van Buren, said recognizing small businesses is important to the organization's mission.
“Starting a new business is never easy," he said. "Our team puts this on each year to celebrate the hard work, dedication, and drive that it takes to start and grow businesses in Cass and Van Buren Counties.”
The Best New Business Award is reserved for businesses that have been in operation for two or fewer years as of Jan. 1, 2023 and produce a product or provide a service in Cass or Van Buren County. A strong candidate will exhibit excellence in some or all of the following: strategic planning, employee development, community involvement, and customer service.
Self-nominations are both accepted and encouraged. The total number of unique, high-quality nominations originating from community members will be considered in selecting the winner; nominations with identical responses will not be accepted as they will be considered ballot stuffing. The full set of nomination rules on Market Van Buren’s website can be found at https://www.marketvanburen.org/
Nominations will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on March 1. Eligible nominees will be invited to continue in the awards process in March. For questions regarding the Best New Business Awards, please reach out to Julia Wall at wallj@marketvanburen.org.
Last year, the Best New Business of the Year award for Van Buren County went to The Lodge of South Haven and Water Views Inn of South Haven, due to a tie; while the New Business of the Year award for Cass County went to Patch & Remington of Marcellus.