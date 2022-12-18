The Michigan Department of Transportation has installed nine new dynamic signs along the I-94 corridor between U.S. 131 and I-196.
The transportation agency is currently troubleshooting the new technology, which will display both messages about road conditions and an advisory speed limit, and plans for the signs to be operational in January or February.
Two existing signs have also been renovated to include color displays and new software, said MDOT spokesman Nick Schirripa. The 11 are placed in Van Buren, northern Berrien and western Kalamazoo counties.
Each sign costs about $100,000, but the total cost of the contract was $4.9 million. Schirripa believes this is the first use of the technology in the state.
Atmospheric, speed and pavement sensors will detect road and weather conditions at each checkpoint. These, coupled with a camera at each sign, will display messages warning drivers of poor conditions or slow traffic. The public will also be able to access the view of each camera at michigan.gov/drive.
“The message will be tailored based on the information those three different sensors are gathering,” Schirripa said.
Additionally, each sign will be able to use the data to broadcast an advisory speed limit.
The advisory speed limit does not become the legal speed limit, merely a recommendation, Schirripa said. However, police can ticket motorists who drive at unsafe speeds for the current road conditions, which has always been the case.
“Even if the legal speed limit is still 70 (mph), the advisory limit may say 40 (mph). It doesn’t mean that that 40 (mph) is a hard, fast, legal number,” he said. “That simply means we’re advising, based on the conditions we’re seeing, a slower speed.”
During good driving conditions, the signs will not display a different speed limit. The advisory limit is meant for bad weather or traffic events.
In addition to testing the signs’ software and hardware, MDOT is developing protocols for its operators who will monitor sign data.
Discussions for these dynamic signs began in 2016, after an I-94 corridor study identified several areas prone to accidents. The Van Buren portion of I-94 faces the most extreme weather out of the corridor, and the agency wanted to improve driver safety.
Schirripa said the agency worked with Michigan State Police while developing the variable speed limit function. The concept could be replicated in other parts of the state, particularly those that experience heavy snowfall.