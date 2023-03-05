A $5 million project to improve sections of the I-196 Business Loop in South Haven is set to begin in early April and conclude by the end of June.
The project includes the reconstruction of the busy intersection at Phoenix Street and Blue Star Highway; asphalt resurfacing of the business loop (M-140 Highway) from the I-196 interchange at Exit 18 east, toward Aylworth Avenue; concrete repairs along the entire Business Loop, and concrete repairs to the I-196 ramps at Exit 20, said Jonathon Smith, engineer for the Michigan Department of Transportation’s Coloma business office.
While the projects take place, motorists will experience lane shifts – and in some cases – detours.
“We have planned detour routes for the work at the Blue Star Highway-Phoenix Street intersection and the ramps,” Smith said.
Reconstruction of the intersection is expected to take two to three weeks and will include pavement replacement, center-line and shoulder corrugations and permanent pavement markings.
As some have hoped, the intersection reconstruction will not include a dedicated left-turn signal.
“We are putting back what is there with all of the lanes marked as they exist today,” Smith said.
In September 2022, South Haven officials asked MDOT to conduct a traffic study of the busy intersection where over the past 10 years, more than 100 crashes have occurred, said South Haven Public Works Director Bill Hunter. Fortunately, no fatalities occurred and there were minimal injuries.
“Of the 121 crashes, 93.6 percent resulted in zero injuries, with zero fatalities,” Hunter said. As of yet, MDOT has not yet undertaken a traffic study.
MDOT, however, does plan to conduct a traffic study after the reconstruction of the intersection takes place, said Gary Loyola, traffic and safety/operations engineer for MDOT’s Coloma office.
“Traffic counts, as a part of the referenced study along the Business Loop, will be taken after the asphalt resurfacing project concludes in order to determine the need for additional traffic signal phasing at the Phoenix-Blue Star intersection,” he said Wednesday. “When exactly that will take place has not been determined as of yet.”
While the road work takes place at the intersection, motorists will follow detours along Blue Star Highway, Broadway and LaGrange streets. Motorists who live on Phoenix Street can access Blue Star Highway by using Cherry and Cook streets.
Other detours will take place when the ramp work begins at Exit 20.
Repairs will be made to all of the interchange ramps at Exit 20. However, Smith said the work will be staggered.
“The ramps will not all be closed at once,” Smith said. “Each one is expected to be closed a maximum of seven days.”
While the ramp reconstruction occurs, South Haven traffic will be detoured to Exit 18 or Exit 22.