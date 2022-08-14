Improvements are taking place this week on two I-196 exit ramps in South Haven and Covert townships, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Work began last week and is scheduled to conclude Aug. 21 on the northbound ramps at 32nd Avenue in Covert Township (Exit 13) and the northbound and southbound ramps at M-140 Highway (Exit 18) in South Haven Township, according to an MDOT news release.
Ramps will be closed while work takes place. Drivers will need to seek alternate routes during the closures.
The construction along the ramp at Exit 13 is expected to take place Aug. 15-16. The ramp will be closed during that time.
The northbound ramp at M-140 will be closed Aug. 17-18, while the southbound ramps at M-140 will be closed Aug. 19-20.
The $783,000 project will include repaving of 1.8 miles of roadway and entails hot-mix asphalt cold milling, resurfacing and pavement markings.