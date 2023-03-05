When Bangor native Jim “Doc” McCloughan received the Congressional Medal of Honor in 2017 for pulling 10 wounded soldiers to safety while serving as a medic during the Vietnam War, he had no idea that he would be embarking on a new journey of serving the United States.
His new role as vice president of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society has taken him to venues throughout the United States where he speaks, promoting the values of courage, sacrifice, integrity, commitment, patriotism and citizenship.
Last year, alone, McCloughan, who is 76, said he spent 155 days on the road.
“It would be next to impossible to list all the places I have been since receiving the Medal, but I can tell you that I participate in events with audiences from small children to 104 year olds.,” he said during an email interview Wednesday, while en-route to a speaking engagement in Florida. “I speak and attend events for all types of organizations, veteran organizations, schools, active military, high school, college and professional sports games and governmental and money-raising events.”
Sometimes, McCloughan, who has a good singing voice often displayed at Memorial Day services in South Haven – is asked to perform.
“I sang the National Anthem at the National Rodeo Finals, the Tampa Bay Lightning Hockey Stadium, the Atlanta Falcons Stadium, the Military Bowl, twice, and the American Legion World Series,” he said. He also has been in attendance at a Wreaths Across America ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, where he spoke and sang; threw the first pitches at the American Legion World Series along with a Chicago Cubs game; and spoke at the World War II Museum in Annapolis, Md., and the 160th birthday celebration for the U.S. Military’s Stars and Stripes Magazine. He also laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington Cemetery three times.
“Many of my contacts come from requests for me to speak from the Medal of Honor Society headquarters and people who have either heard me speak or know someone who heard me speak or sing,” McCloughan said.
McCloughan is one of 64 living Medal of Honor recipients. However, only 20 of the recipients travel and speak on behalf of the Medal of Honor Society, according to McCloughan.
Even though he is now in his 70s, McCloughan said he thinks it’s important to promote the society’s mission of empowering youth and adults to be good citizens through education and other initiatives, and recognizing the sacrifices Medal of Honor recipients made during times of war to earn America’s highest honor for valor.
McCloughan has served as the Society’s vice president since 2021, and is chair of three of its programs: the Character Development Program, the Veterans Outreach Program and Citizens Award Program. The non-profit Society was chartered in 1958 by the U.S. Congress and oversees the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, Texas.
“My 40 years as an educator and coach at South Haven High School prepared me to do what I do as a representative of the Medal of Honor Society,” McCloughan said.
Yet, he remains committed to his roots in Southwest Michigan and particularly South Haven, where he has lived most of his adult years.
“Although I now travel to places I may have never gone and met people I may have never met, my heart and soul will always remain in South Haven,” he said.
To prove his point, he plans to once against lead South Haven’s Memorial Day in May for the 53rd year in a row.
He said he makes the yearly commitment to do so “to honor those men and women’s service to this great nation who have given us the many freedoms we enjoy each and every day.”