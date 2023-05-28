For more than a half-century, Vietnam War veteran Jim McCloughan has led the South Haven Memorial Day Parade.
This year will be no different. McCloughan, who earned the Congressional Medal of Honor in 2017 from then President Donald Trump, plans to lead the parade for the 53rd time, Monday, May 29, and will also be the speaker at the veterans memorial ceremony at Lakeview Cemetery following the parade.
The parade will step off at 9 a.m. at Center Street and Phoenix Street in downtown South Haven and proceed east on Phoenix Street to Bailey Avenue where Lakeview Cemetery is located.
“The American Legion Post 49’s Color and Honor Guard, joined by members of VFW Post 667 and local veterans will proudly display the American Flag as the South Haven High School band provides the marching music,” said John Barkley, commander for the American Legion Post. “The 2023 Miss and Mister South Haven Court, Little Miss Blueberry Court, along with other presenters at the ceremony, will also join the parade.”
During the ceremony at the cemetery, Rev. Travis Wilson of Peace Lutheran Church will serve as the spiritual leader, which will end with a military three-rifle volley salute and the playing of Taps.
Following the Memorial Day ceremony, American Legion Post 49 Honor Guard will also visit McDowell Cemetery, Stephenson Cemetery, Chambers Cemetery and Covert Cemetery to perform a veteran memorial ceremony including Flowers on the Mound.
Later this year will prove to be special for McCloughan. The American Legion is in the process of ordering a memorial to honor him for being a Medal of Honor recipient.
McCloughan, who served as a U.S. Army combat medic during the Vietnam War, risked his life and was wounded several times while saving the lives of at least 10 solders and fighting during close combat in May of 1969. In addition to being named a Medal of Honor recipient, America’s highest award for bravery during a war, McCloughan also has received the Bronze Star Medal and Oak Leaf Cluster, Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Cluster, the Combat Medical Bade, Vietnam Service Medal with 3 Battle Stars and the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm and Oak Leaf Cluster.
The Legion is in the process of ordering a memorial stone to be placed in front of South Haven City Hall, honoring McCloughan’s heroic efforts during the Vietnam War.
“We have already waited too long to recognize and memorialize Medal of Honor recipient James ‘Doc’ McCloughan,” Barkley said. “Jim is also the only living Michigan resident to receive the Medal of Honor.”
The Legion is working with the City of South Haven to install the memorial, which is expected to be unveiled on Veterans Day in November, according to Barkley. The memorial will be placed near the memorial placed a number of years ago for another Medal of Honor recipient of South Haven – Duane E. Dewey, who served with the U.S. Marines during the Korean War. Dewey, who had been wounded by an enemy grenade during a battle, went on to cover another exploding grenade with his body to protect his fellow comrades.