South Haven area residents are invited to attend a meeting to learn more about PFAS contamination recently discovered at a former factory site on the city’s south side.
South Haven city officials and the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART) will host the meeting from 6:30-8 p.m. March 1 at South Haven High School’s Listiak Auditorium, 600 Elkenburg St.
South Haven and South Haven Township residents who want to submit questions in advance of the meeting can email them to Assistant City Manager Griffin Graham at ggraham@southhavenmi.gov. Residents will also be able to submit questions at the meeting.
During the meeting MPART staff, along with representatives from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), will discuss the PFAS found in South Haven, health risks that could be associated to PFAS exposure and next steps that will be taken to address the PFAS contamination found at the former Four Star Co. site at 1391 Kalamazoo St., near the Grace pharmaceutical property.
PFAS – which stands for per and polyflouroalkyl substances – are chemical bonds, developed in the 1940s, that are used to repel water, oil, fat and grease. They are used in the manufacturing of such items as carpets, food packaging, furniture, cosmetics, outdoor gear, clothing, adhesives and car seats.
Exposure to PFAS chemicals has been linked to thyroid disease, liver disease, decreased immune system response to vaccines and certain cancers, according to the EGLE website.
The higher-than-normal PFAS levels were detected in October 2022 by EGLE at the former Four Star Co. site, a nickel-plating facility that operated under various ownerships from 1964-83. The state environmental agency began evaluation of the site in June 2022 as part of a pilot study to reduce the number of industrial locations throughout Michigan, said Rachel Golota of EGLE’s Michigan PFAS Action Response Team in January.
The site is one of three in Van Buren County identified by EGLE as having PFAS contamination. The other two sites are located near Hartford and Paw Paw.
In October, EGLE staff collected one surface water sample, 11 groundwater samples and 12 soil samples at and near the Former Four Star property. Test results showed eight of 11 groundwater samples exceeded acceptable levels for PFAS chemicals, according to an EGLE report released in January.
The highest result from the groundwater samples was 3,100 parts per trillion compared to the acceptable level of 16 parts per trillion. The surface water result collected from a nearby creek also exceeded EGLE criteria – 51 parts per trillion compared to 12 parts per trillion.
The vast majority of companies and residences in the area surrounding the former plant are serviced by municipal water and sewer services through South Haven Area Water and Sewer Authority (SHAWSA), said South Haven City Manager Kate Hosier.
However, over the next several months, the PFAS Action Response Team plans to work with Van Buren/Cass District Health Department to evaluate nearby residential wells to determine if water sampling is needed. State officials also plan to hire a contractor this spring to examine the extent of PFAS contamination in nearby soil and groundwater.
State environmental officials are also in the process of examining other sites in the area for potential PFAS contamination and intend to discuss their findings at the meeting on March 1.
More information about the PFAS contamination found at the former Four Star property can be found on the city’s website, www.southhavenmi.gov or by visiting Michigan.gov/PFASResponse.