BENTON TOWNSHIP — The Mendel Center at Lake Michigan College has been awarded a $21,000 grant from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs (MCACA). The Mendel Center is using the grant to support the presentation of its 2021-2022 season including the following upcoming 2022 events:
National Geographic Live: Steve Winter – Jan. 11
Cirque Mechanics presents Birdhouse Factory – Feb. 19
Winter Delights Festival – Feb. 26
National Geographic Live: Kara Cooney – March 24
The grant was awarded through a peer review process. The Mendel Center was one of six Berrien County arts organizations to be awarded funding. Organizations receiving an MCACA grant are required to match those funds with other public and private dollars.
“The importance of this grant from the Michigan Council for Arts & Community Affairs cannot be overstated. It is critical to helping us return to presenting in-person performances and events following more than a year of our doors being closed due to the pandemic,” states Mendel Center Director Grace Kelmer. “We thank MCACA and our elected government officials for recognizing the importance of the arts and the value they bring to the quality of life in southwest Michigan.”